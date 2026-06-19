Interfax-Ukraine
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11:49 19.06.2026

Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

1 min read
Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

Russian troops struck a cargo vehicle parking lot in Odesa region, causing empty fuel trucks and a gas tanker to catch fire, leaving one person dead and four others injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"As a result of Russian strikes, a fire broke out at a cargo vehicle parking lot. Empty fuel trucks and a gas tanker caught fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Kiper reported that as a result of the attack, one person was killed, four others were injured, and one injured individual was hospitalized. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Tags: #odesa_region #russian_attack

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