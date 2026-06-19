Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico have held an open conversation on the sidelines of the EU summit, despite differing views, Fico said on X on Friday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I had an open discussion about issues on which we share common views, as well as those on which our perspectives differ. Slovakia will continue to defend and promote its national interests, while at the same time I believe it is right to maintain a factual, constructive, and respectful dialogue with all our partners," Fico said.