Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:42 19.06.2026

Within a month and a half, Energoatom to restore premises of Central Spent Nuclear Storage Facility damaged as result of enemy attack

1 min read
Within a month and a half, Energoatom to restore premises of Central Spent Nuclear Storage Facility damaged as result of enemy attack

JSC NNEGC Energoatom continues to assess the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) and is preparing to restore the damaged premises, the company reported on Friday, citing its CEO, Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

"A preliminary inspection by specialists from the commission examining damaged equipment, structures, and buildings at the CSFSF site confirmed the absence of damage to the supporting structures," NNEGC noted.

The exact amount of damage will be calculated.

According to Kovtoniuk, Energoatom will restore the damaged premises within six weeks using its own resources. The procurement of construction materials for the repairs is currently ongoing.

As the company noted, on the night of June 6-7, a drone strike partially destroyed the CSFSF container reception building. At the time of the strike, no spent nuclear fuel was stored there.

The Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility CSFSF is a strategic facility operated by Energoatom, designed for the long-term storage of spent nuclear fuel from Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Its commissioning has enabled Ukraine to eliminate the need to ship spent fuel to Russia and strengthen its energy independence.

Tags: #repair #energoatom #csfsf

MORE ABOUT

17:47 16.06.2026
UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

17:35 10.06.2026
Energoatom establishing system for reporting violations within company – Supervisory Board Chair

Energoatom establishing system for reporting violations within company – Supervisory Board Chair

09:47 09.06.2026
Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

Russian attack on spent fuel storage facility reckless, threatens global nuclear safety – Energoatom board head

11:55 02.06.2026
Corruption scheme to embezzle Energoatom funds exposed – NABU

Corruption scheme to embezzle Energoatom funds exposed – NABU

09:44 22.05.2026
Energoatom Supervisory Board makes decisions to select CEO, improve company's operations – Economy Ministry

Energoatom Supervisory Board makes decisions to select CEO, improve company's operations – Economy Ministry

09:33 07.05.2026
President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

President Zelenskyy orders acceleration of leadership change at Energoatom, announces personnel changes at deputy minister level

19:03 06.05.2026
Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

15:52 04.05.2026
Midas case figures influence personnel appointments at Energoatom-Trading - MP Zhelezniak

Midas case figures influence personnel appointments at Energoatom-Trading - MP Zhelezniak

13:28 01.05.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia to launch full-fledged digital service for registering freight cars for repairs on May 1

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch full-fledged digital service for registering freight cars for repairs on May 1

20:02 29.04.2026
Energoatom completes first repairs of NPP units in preparation for autumn and winter period at Khmelnytsky NPP - company's head

Energoatom completes first repairs of NPP units in preparation for autumn and winter period at Khmelnytsky NPP - company's head

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

LATEST

Human body fragments found during rescue operations at airstrike site in Kharkiv – prosecutor's office

Case of former deputy mayor of Kharkiv on misappropriation of UAH 20.6 mln on fortifications in Kharkiv region sent to court

SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

25% of funds from licensing technologies developed in Defense Forces to be received by military authors of developments - Fedorov

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Soldier convicted of killing Odesa activist Hanul on Russia's orders sentenced to life in prison

Ukraine opens access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's defense ministry and NATO announce competition for innovative solution to block enemy airfields

AD
AD