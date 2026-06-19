Within a month and a half, Energoatom to restore premises of Central Spent Nuclear Storage Facility damaged as result of enemy attack

JSC NNEGC Energoatom continues to assess the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) and is preparing to restore the damaged premises, the company reported on Friday, citing its CEO, Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

"A preliminary inspection by specialists from the commission examining damaged equipment, structures, and buildings at the CSFSF site confirmed the absence of damage to the supporting structures," NNEGC noted.

The exact amount of damage will be calculated.

According to Kovtoniuk, Energoatom will restore the damaged premises within six weeks using its own resources. The procurement of construction materials for the repairs is currently ongoing.

As the company noted, on the night of June 6-7, a drone strike partially destroyed the CSFSF container reception building. At the time of the strike, no spent nuclear fuel was stored there.

The Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility CSFSF is a strategic facility operated by Energoatom, designed for the long-term storage of spent nuclear fuel from Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Its commissioning has enabled Ukraine to eliminate the need to ship spent fuel to Russia and strengthen its energy independence.