SBU and National Police detain hackers who created copy of Reserv+ to profit from draft evaders

Cyber specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police’s Cyber Police Department neutralized a hacker group that created a fake version of the Reserv+ mobile app for draft evaders, the SBU said.

"As the investigation established, the cloned app fully imitated the official app of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on the outside. Access to the ‘clone’ cost 1,200 hryvnias per month," the agency said in a Telegram post on Friday.

According to the SBU, in the fake app’s personal account, draft evaders could independently change their personal data and add draft deferments.

"After making the relevant changes, military-eligible men would present fake electronic documents to military recruitment center staff and National Police officers during inspections," the agency said.

It was documented that over 4,000 users who attempted to avoid mobilization authorized in the fake service.

The Ukrainian security service said the special operation was carried out in Kyiv, Rivne and Cherkasy.

During searches at the residences of hacker group members in three Ukrainian cities, computer equipment, mobile phones, flash drives, and bank and SIM cards containing evidence of the scheme were seized.

"At the same time, the fake app was blocked," the SBU added.

Two detainees have already been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 1 of article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the armed forces and other military formations during a special period) and part 3 of article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals and stamps, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

An investigation is ongoing to hold all members of the criminal group accountable.

The measures were carried out jointly with the SBU directorate in Cherkasy region and the National Police Cyber Police Department under the procedural supervision of the Cherkasy regional prosecutor’s office.