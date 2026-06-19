Rescuer injured in repeated night shelling on June 15 dies in Kharkiv

State Emergency Service (SES) rescuer Mykola Derkach, who was seriously injured during repeated Russian shelling of Kharkiv on the night of June 15, has died in the hospital.

"Mykola Derkach was a shift supervisor of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Unit, a major of the civil protection service. He was 48 years old. Mykola is survived by a daughter and a mother," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

Thus, the total number of dead in Kharkiv as a result of the repeated strike on the night of June 15 has increased to six. As reported earlier, four rescuers (Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhiy Makovetsky, Vadym Zinchenko) and chief specialist of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Kharkiv City Council Oleksiy Dorozhkin died at the scene.