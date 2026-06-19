Law enforcer from Poltava region registers luxury cars and apartments under relatives' names – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) notified of suspicion a head of one of the units of a law enforcement agency in Poltava region, who acquired assets whose value exceeds his legal income by almost UAH 16 mln.

"According to the investigation, during 2024-2025, the official registered property under close relatives – his mother and stepfather. Among the purchased items are Volkswagen Touareg, Tesla Model S and Lexus GX 460 cars, an apartment in Poltava, two apartments in Zakarpattia, as well as housing in Warsaw," the SBI said in a statement on its website on Friday.

According to the Bureau, the total value of the acquired property exceeded UAH 22 mln, while the official income of the law enforcer during this period amounted to about UAH 1.1 mln.

"The check also did not confirm the existence of legal sources of funds for his relatives to purchase such property," the statement notes.

The official was notified of suspicion under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment).

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of over UAH 10 mln.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office.