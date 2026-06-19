Interfax-Ukraine
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10:57 19.06.2026

Ukrainian weapons, not 'collective West,' attacking Russian regions – Sybiha

1 min read
Ukrainian weapons, not 'collective West,' attacking Russian regions – Sybiha

All long-range strikes against Russia carried out by Ukraine are executed using Ukrainian weapons, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

" Putin’s propaganda has always told the Russian people that they are fighting the entire “collective West”, not just Ukraine. This was meant to hide Putin’s humiliation and explain why this war lasts longer than WWI. A war against a country he said did not exist and was meant to collapse years ago. But now it is especially telling that all 100% of the long-range sanctions on Moscow and other Russian regions are applied with… Ukrainian-made weapons. Russian propaganda will have a hard time fitting this into their lies," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He emphasized that by attacking Ukraine, Putin made a historic mistake.

"At any moment of time, Putin has the way out. He just needs to order his occupation forces to cease fire and stop the war," the minister said.

Tags: #long_range_strikes #sybiha #west

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