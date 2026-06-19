Two Russian servicemembers identified and convicted in absentia for rape of woman in Donetsk region

Two natives of Russia’s Khabarovsk territory and Irkutsk region have been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a woman in Donetsk region while threatening to kill her children, the Office of the Prosecutor General said on Friday.

"In 2022, in a village in the north of the region, a 27-year-old and a 29-year-old fuel truck drivers from a Russian military unit entered the yard of a home where a local resident lived with her husband and two children aged 6 and 10… to overcome the victim’s resistance, they injected her with an unknown substance and, using physical force and threats to kill her children, raped her in turn," the statement on Telegram said.

The older of the occupiers also strangled her with his hands.

After Ukrainian defenders liberated the settlement, law enforcement officers identified the Russian nationals who committed the crime.

On the public prosecution of the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office, the court found them guilty of cruel treatment of the civilian population committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (part 2 of article 28, part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them in absentia to 12 years in prison.

The court also ordered the perpetrators to each pay the victim 500,000 hryvnias in compensation.