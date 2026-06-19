Russians attack minibus in Kherson, wound 4

Russians attacked a minibus in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with a drone at approximately 07:30, the Kherson regional military administration said on Friday.

"At least four casualties are currently known. An ambulance delivered a 46-year-old woman and three men aged 67, 46 and 59 to hospital," the statement said.

They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victims’ condition is moderate. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.