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10:10 19.06.2026

At Hungary's proposal, provisions regarding accelerated accession of Ukraine excluded from EU declaration – Magyar

1 min read
At Hungary's proposal, provisions regarding accelerated accession of Ukraine excluded from EU declaration – Magyar
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that during the European Council meeting, a compromise was reached regarding the wording of the final document concerning Ukraine; in particular, provisions on accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the European Union were removed from it.

"After 4 hours of intense debate, we were able to close the first agenda item of the European Council meeting. In the closing document of the heads of state and government summit, regarding Ukraine, only text that had been adopted by consensus years ago was included.," Magyar said on X.

According to him, during weeks of work on the document based on Hungarian proposals, the text of the statement was significantly changed. "In addition, regarding Ukraine’s EU accession process, at my initiative, a provision concerning the acceleration of accession was removed from the text at the last minute. This was not easy," Magyar said.

The politician added that reaching a compromise became possible thanks to the search for common solutions among the negotiators. "This is how it can be if someone comes not only to overturn tables and sow fear, but also strives to find a compromise," he said.

Tags: #hungary #ukraine #magyar_peter #eu_accession

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