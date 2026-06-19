Zelenskyy: Europe to build its own ballistic capabilities

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

European partners supported the initiative to develop their own ballistic capabilities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Europe will build its own ballistics; this is a pressing issue. Ukraine does not give up, so we will definitely push this through. This is our initiative, now together with partners," Zelenskyy told journalists.

According to the president, the issue of developing Europe’s defense capabilities was discussed during a meeting of the Ukraine-EU Council in Brussels, which, according to him, became the longest event of this format with Ukraine’s participation.

Zelenskyy also said that partners confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, in particular in strengthening air defense and financing the Ukrainian military. He emphasized the need for additional funds for servicemen’s contracts and noted that the allies positively received this need.

"The main conclusions of all partners are that Ukraine is strong, everyone recognizes this," the president added.

The president urged citizens not to ignore shelters during possible massive Russian attacks.

"Please use the shelters. I am asking you very much. Very much," he added.