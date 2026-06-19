Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:43 19.06.2026

Russian attack on Pavlohrad kills 8-year-old, injures woman

1 min read
Russian attack on Pavlohrad kills 8-year-old, injures woman
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

An 8-year-old child was killed in a Russian morning attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region, with one woman hospitalized, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"An 8-year-old girl was killed. One more person was wounded. These are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on Pavlohrad," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, the wounded 49-year-old woman was hospitalized. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.

Two private homes also caught fire, with one destroyed.

In addition, according to Hanzha, in the Nikopol area, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Myrivka and Marhanets communities came under attack. A business, a post office, private homes and a vehicle were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy struck Dubovykivska and Vasylivska communities. A sports school and an unoccupied building were damaged.

Tags: #russian_attack #dnipropetrovsk_region #pavlohrad

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