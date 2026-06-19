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09:37 19.06.2026

Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible

2 min read
Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for unblocking funds from the European Peace Facility in the amount of EUR 6 billion, which will be directed toward Ukraine’s defense.

"It is very important that the funds of the European Peace Facility are unblocked now. This is EUR 6 billion. This is a significant amount; it must be used for what truly helps protect lives – for what has already proven its effectiveness in this war, what works. Please support the rapid use of these funds so that no lives are lost due to delays," he wrote on Telegram.

The president noted that these funds could be used for air defense, long-range shells, and other capabilities that are already proving their effectiveness.

"And if we could use these funds to protect our energy infrastructure, that would be helpful. Of course, we want to end this war before winter – through diplomacy and through pressure on Russia. But we understand whom we are dealing with. Putin is war," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that if the war continues, Ukraine will need a winter assistance package.

"This should cover an energy package – gas, diesel, and necessary energy equipment – and a missile package of at least 300 missiles for the winter. Let’s prepare for this now, while maximizing diplomatic efforts. We need concrete decisions," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #funds #defense

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