Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 19.06.2026

Two people wounded in overnight shelling of Zaporizhia – SES

1 min read
Two people wounded in overnight shelling of Zaporizhia – SES
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Two people were wounded in a Russian shelling of Zaporizhia overnight Thursday, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said.

The enemy struck one of the regional center’s districts overnight on June 18. According to preliminary data, two people were wounded and are receiving necessary medical assistance.

A fire also broke out at a petrol station as a result of the strike, with the building and equipment catching fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze over an area of 15 square meters.

Twenty rescuers and four SES vehicles were deployed to deal with the consequences of the attack.

Tags: #ses #zaporizhia #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:32 19.06.2026
Human body fragments found during rescue operations at airstrike site in Kharkiv – prosecutor's office

Human body fragments found during rescue operations at airstrike site in Kharkiv – prosecutor's office

11:49 19.06.2026
Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

11:33 19.06.2026
Rescuer injured in repeated night shelling on June 15 dies in Kharkiv

Rescuer injured in repeated night shelling on June 15 dies in Kharkiv

10:12 19.06.2026
Russians attack minibus in Kherson, wound 4

Russians attack minibus in Kherson, wound 4

09:43 19.06.2026
Russian attack on Pavlohrad kills 8-year-old, injures woman

Russian attack on Pavlohrad kills 8-year-old, injures woman

09:27 19.06.2026
Russian air strike on Kharkiv injures 5, including 3 children

Russian air strike on Kharkiv injures 5, including 3 children

09:21 19.06.2026
Russian attacks Zaporizhia region, wounds 4

Russian attacks Zaporizhia region, wounds 4

09:15 19.06.2026
Russian Molniya drone strikes top technical floor of apartment building in Sumy

Russian Molniya drone strikes top technical floor of apartment building in Sumy

09:13 19.06.2026
Over 10 buildings damaged in Kharkiv in guided aerial bomb strike, casualties reported

Over 10 buildings damaged in Kharkiv in guided aerial bomb strike, casualties reported

13:49 17.06.2026
Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

LATEST

Case of former deputy mayor of Kharkiv on misappropriation of UAH 20.6 mln on fortifications in Kharkiv region sent to court

SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

25% of funds from licensing technologies developed in Defense Forces to be received by military authors of developments - Fedorov

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Soldier convicted of killing Odesa activist Hanul on Russia's orders sentenced to life in prison

Ukraine opens access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's defense ministry and NATO announce competition for innovative solution to block enemy airfields

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

AD
AD