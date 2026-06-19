Two people wounded in overnight shelling of Zaporizhia – SES

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Two people were wounded in a Russian shelling of Zaporizhia overnight Thursday, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said.

The enemy struck one of the regional center’s districts overnight on June 18. According to preliminary data, two people were wounded and are receiving necessary medical assistance.

A fire also broke out at a petrol station as a result of the strike, with the building and equipment catching fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze over an area of 15 square meters.

Twenty rescuers and four SES vehicles were deployed to deal with the consequences of the attack.