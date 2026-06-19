Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:22 19.06.2026

Russia loses 1,370 troops and 444 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

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Russia loses 1,370 troops and 444 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Defense forces eliminated 1,370 occupiers, two tanks, 58 artillery systems, four armored vehicles, 1,968 UAVs, and 444 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.26 are approximately: personnel – around 1,389,420 (+1,370), tanks – 12,040 (+2), combat armored vehicles – 24,783 (+4), artillery systems – 44,298 (+58), MLRS – 1,881 (+4), air defense systems – 1,432 (+1), aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground robotic systems – 1,688 (+4), operational-tactical level UAVs – 359,557 (+1,968), cruise missiles – 4,787 (+4), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 108,866 (+441), special equipment – 4,309 (+3)," the statement said.

Tags: #afu_general_staff

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