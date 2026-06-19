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09:18 19.06.2026

Partners announce $4 bln in new assistance to Ukraine following 35th Ramstein meeting - Fedorov

2 min read
Partners announce $4 bln in new assistance to Ukraine following 35th Ramstein meeting - Fedorov
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Participants in the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format announced the allocation of about $4 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Today, partners announced $4 billion in new assistance for Ukraine. Importantly, support is increasingly concentrating on areas that yield the best results on the battlefield," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine’s key priorities remain unchanged: the PURL program and strengthening air defense, long-range artillery, and Ukrainian drones. The main decisions of the partners are focused on these areas.

According to him, nearly $1 billion will be directed toward the PURL mechanism, which provides Ukraine with critically important missiles for Patriot systems. The largest contributions to this area were announced by Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Additionally, Germany is allocating $200 million to the JUMPSTART mechanism for long-term procurement of Patriot missiles.

Partners will also direct around $540 million toward the procurement of long-range artillery ammunition. Significant contributions to this area are being made by Norway, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

Furthermore, over $1 billion will be invested in unmanned systems. The UK will finance the procurement of 150,000 Ukrainian drones, the Netherlands will fund cruise missile-drones for the Defense Forces, and Norway will support the procurement of marine drones.

Fedorov added that partners also continue to invest in strengthening air defense, electronic warfare (EW) equipment, infantry fighting vehicles, training centers, and other critical capabilities of the Defense Forces.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15.

Tags: #ramstein_format #fedorov #military_assistance

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