Russian Molniya drone strikes top technical floor of apartment building in Sumy

A Russian Molniya drone struck the technical floor of an apartment building in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, Sumy city military administration head Serhii Kryvosheienko said.

"A Russian Molniya struck the technical floor of an apartment building late in the evening in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy," he wrote.

The roof and technical floor of the building were damaged. No casualties were reported preliminarily, the post added.