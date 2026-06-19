Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 19.06.2026

Ukraine proposes DroneDeal format cooperation to Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine proposes DroneDeal format cooperation to Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of cooperation, energy security and the preparation of Ukrainian-Bulgarian consultations for joint projects with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

"I met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Thank you for the substantive talks. We discussed in detail the development of cooperation and energy security, including regional," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the president, the two sides separately touched on preparations for Ukrainian-Bulgarian consultations for joint projects.

"I proposed that Bulgaria begin work on a special agreement in the DroneDeal format," the president said.

He added that they agreed to instruct their teams to work through all the issues discussed and prepare a number of bilateral documents.

Tags: #drone_deal #zelenskyy #rumen_radev #bulgaria

MORE ABOUT

12:54 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

12:50 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

12:21 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

11:48 19.06.2026
Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

09:55 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe to build its own ballistic capabilities

Zelenskyy: Europe to build its own ballistic capabilities

09:37 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible

Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible

17:19 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy: 27 countries, including 15 NATO members, join Drone Deal

Zelenskyy: 27 countries, including 15 NATO members, join Drone Deal

09:16 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

09:05 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

11:53 17.06.2026
Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

LATEST

Human body fragments found during rescue operations at airstrike site in Kharkiv – prosecutor's office

Case of former deputy mayor of Kharkiv on misappropriation of UAH 20.6 mln on fortifications in Kharkiv region sent to court

SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

25% of funds from licensing technologies developed in Defense Forces to be received by military authors of developments - Fedorov

Soldier convicted of killing Odesa activist Hanul on Russia's orders sentenced to life in prison

Ukraine opens access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's defense ministry and NATO announce competition for innovative solution to block enemy airfields

Investigation completed in case of ex-MP Hunko over UAH 30 mil crop misappropriation

Wiretapping device found in home of NABU detective unit head, NABU says SBU officer involved

AD
AD