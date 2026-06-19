Ukraine proposes DroneDeal format cooperation to Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of cooperation, energy security and the preparation of Ukrainian-Bulgarian consultations for joint projects with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

"I met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Thank you for the substantive talks. We discussed in detail the development of cooperation and energy security, including regional," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the president, the two sides separately touched on preparations for Ukrainian-Bulgarian consultations for joint projects.

"I proposed that Bulgaria begin work on a special agreement in the DroneDeal format," the president said.

He added that they agreed to instruct their teams to work through all the issues discussed and prepare a number of bilateral documents.