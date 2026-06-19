Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 19.06.2026

204 engagements recorded on the front over the past day, most on Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes – General Staff

2 min read
204 engagements recorded on the front over the past day, most on Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defense forces positions 204 times since the start of the day, with the enemy most active on the Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"A total of 204 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the current day. The enemy carried out three missile strikes using nine missiles and 64 air strikes, dropping 213 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 5,797 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,183 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions," the statement said.

On the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, five engagements took place, with the enemy conducting 60 shellings, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the enemy assaulted our units’ positions six times in the area of Lyman, Starytsia and toward Izbytske. Two engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked defense forces positions three times today toward Radkivka and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy attempts to advance toward Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman and in the areas of Novoselivka, Derylove, Zarichne and Yampil. Three engagements are still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, defense forces repelled 11 enemy attempts to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka and in the areas of Zakitne and Kalenyky.

On the Kramatorsk axis, one engagement took place, with the enemy advancing toward Malynivka.

Defense forces repelled 14 enemy assaults on the Kostiantynivka axis near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Toretske.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Rodynske, Novomykolaivka and Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Shevchenko, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One engagement is ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated on this axis today, with another 23 wounded; one artillery system, two multiple launch rocket systems, three motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment were destroyed. Two artillery systems, two motor vehicles, two UAV control posts and 16 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 241 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement said.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked twice, toward Oleksandrohrad and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

On the Hulyaipole axis, defense forces repelled 20 enemy attacks toward Dobropillia, Hulyaipilske, Hirke, Tsvitkyve and Charivne, with three engagements still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the Stepnohirsk area.

Tags: #afu_general_staff

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