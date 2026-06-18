Interfax-Ukraine
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21:03 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, air defense, European integration with Greek PM

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which the parties discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, further support for Ukraine, and its European integration.

According to the presidential press service, Zelenskyy informed Mitsotakis about the situation on the frontline and the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine. The head of state also spoke about the results of meetings at the G7 summit, agreements in various areas, and diplomatic efforts to bring peace closer.

The interlocutors paid special attention to Ukraine's European integration. The President emphasized that following the opening of the first negotiation cluster, Ukraine's priority is the swiftest possible opening of the remaining five clusters.

Zelenskyy thanked Greece for the provided military assistance and its contribution to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, which provides for financing by allies of the supply of US-made weapons to Ukraine.

According to the president, one of the key tasks remains strengthening Ukrainian air defense, primarily expanding anti-ballistic capabilities.

As reported, the PURL program was launched by the US and NATO to provide Ukraine with critically important weapons through allied funding of American arms purchases.

Tags: #leaders #greece

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