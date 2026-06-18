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20:51 18.06.2026

Ukraine, Germany to jointly produce Thermit ground-based robotic systems

1 min read
Ukraine, Germany to jointly produce Thermit ground-based robotic systems
Photo: https://unwave.com.ua/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius signed an agreement in Brussels on the joint production of Termit ground-based robotic systems in Germany, according to the press service of the President of Ukraine.

"The agreement will enable the production and delivery of thousands of Termit ground-based robotic systems for Ukrainian defenders. Germany will finance the production of the systems," the statement reads.

It is noted that the signing took place in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Termit unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) was developed by the Ukrainian company Tencore. The robotic platform can be used for logistics, evacuation, mine clearance, fire support, and other tasks, and is equipped with sensors, cameras, and communication systems. The UGV ca

Tags: #germany #norway #manufacturing

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