Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:39 18.06.2026

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

2 min read
Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

Ukraine sees a "window of opportunity" in the coming months and is working to create new "windows of opportunity" to force the Russian Federation into a just peace, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced.

At a press conference after the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) on Thursday, Fedorov stated that the day's meeting had been held under the slogan "window of opportunity." He noted that they currently saw this window of opportunity in the coming months and were working to create new windows of opportunity in order to force the enemy into a just peace.

The minister emphasized that for this reason, the already announced funds had to be allocated for Ukraine's needs as quickly as possible. According to Fedorov, based on the results of what was already the third Ramstein meeting with his participation, consistency was felt, as the partners had accepted the vision he presented and supported its implementation.

He explained that everyone saw the progress taking place on the battlefield, in the sky, and on the territory of the Russia. Therefore, he noted, everyone understood that if they continued to show a positive trend and achieve results, and said that it was a window of opportunity, then the partners needed to believe in them and do everything possible so that they could take advantage of it.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15.

Tags: #negotiations #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

20:20 18.06.2026
Fedorov: events in Moscow today show Ukraine moves in right direction, grows stronger

Fedorov: events in Moscow today show Ukraine moves in right direction, grows stronger

16:07 18.06.2026
Putin must eventually decide on peace talks with Ukraine - Rutte

Putin must eventually decide on peace talks with Ukraine - Rutte

19:40 17.06.2026
Macron: Trump urges G7 to take tougher stance so Ukraine returns occupied territories

Macron: Trump urges G7 to take tougher stance so Ukraine returns occupied territories

19:07 17.06.2026
Meloni: person from large EU country can't represent EU at Russia talks

Meloni: person from large EU country can't represent EU at Russia talks

18:52 17.06.2026
Trump agrees that Russia is not ready for peace negotiations – Macron

Trump agrees that Russia is not ready for peace negotiations – Macron

16:45 17.06.2026
Defense Ministry to conduct official audits in all TRCs, redistribute their functions

Defense Ministry to conduct official audits in all TRCs, redistribute their functions

12:57 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy on meetings on G7 sidelines: main goal is to strengthen air defense and push diplomacy to end war

Zelenskyy on meetings on G7 sidelines: main goal is to strengthen air defense and push diplomacy to end war

09:42 11.06.2026
Stubb refuses to act as mediator in negotiations between EU and Russia

Stubb refuses to act as mediator in negotiations between EU and Russia

17:38 09.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

18:10 03.06.2026
Zelenskyy: We long waiting for US negotiating team to arrive

Zelenskyy: We long waiting for US negotiating team to arrive

HOT NEWS

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

Zelenskyy: Trump supports increasing pressure on Russia to end war

US deputy defense secretary: NATO allies need to boost Ukraine support via PURL

LATEST

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, air defense, European integration with Greek PM

Ukraine, Germany to jointly produce Thermit ground-based robotic systems

SAPO: EUR 450,000 returned to Ukraine from abroad in Polygraph Combine case

Poroshenko announces investment in joint anti-drone missile production with US, Baltic states

Zelenskyy holds audience with Belgian King Philippe

Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

Education Ministry revokes approval for "Comprehensive Sexuality Education" manual for grades 1-11

2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Kyiv increases aid to military by another UAH 2 bln – mayor

AD
AD