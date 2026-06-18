Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

Ukraine sees a "window of opportunity" in the coming months and is working to create new "windows of opportunity" to force the Russian Federation into a just peace, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced.

At a press conference after the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) on Thursday, Fedorov stated that the day's meeting had been held under the slogan "window of opportunity." He noted that they currently saw this window of opportunity in the coming months and were working to create new windows of opportunity in order to force the enemy into a just peace.

The minister emphasized that for this reason, the already announced funds had to be allocated for Ukraine's needs as quickly as possible. According to Fedorov, based on the results of what was already the third Ramstein meeting with his participation, consistency was felt, as the partners had accepted the vision he presented and supported its implementation.

He explained that everyone saw the progress taking place on the battlefield, in the sky, and on the territory of the Russia. Therefore, he noted, everyone understood that if they continued to show a positive trend and achieve results, and said that it was a window of opportunity, then the partners needed to believe in them and do everything possible so that they could take advantage of it.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15.