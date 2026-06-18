Interfax-Ukraine
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20:20 18.06.2026

Fedorov: events in Moscow today show Ukraine moves in right direction, grows stronger

2 min read
Fedorov: events in Moscow today show Ukraine moves in right direction, grows stronger
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital/

The events that took place in Moscow today show that Ukraine is moving in the right direction and becoming increasingly stronger, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has stated.

At a press conference following the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) on Thursday, Fedorov noted that it was a highly symbolic day overall and emphasized that the ongoing events in Moscow definitely demonstrated that Ukraine was on the right path and gaining more strength.

According to the minister, that day's Ramstein meeting was held under the slogan "window of opportunity." He explained that over the previous few months, Ukraine had completed its homework and achieved results in multiple domains of warfare. He added that many partners explicitly noted they perceived this window of opportunity and expressed readiness to continue providing assistance to Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of June 18, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the hit on the Moscow Oil Refinery, as well as on other military and logistical facilities of the enemy. According to the General Staff, at least five centers of fire were recorded on the territory of the refinery.

This is the second confirmed hit on the Moscow Oil Refinery by Ukrainian forces within a week. Earlier, the Defense Forces reported a strike on this facility on June 16.

Tags: #moscow #damage #defense_ministry

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