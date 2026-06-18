SAPO: EUR 450,000 returned to Ukraine from abroad in Polygraph Combine case

As a result of the work of a joint international investigative team from Ukraine, France, and Estonia, EUR 450,000 have been recovered from abroad as part of the corruption case involving SOE Polygraph Combine "Ukraina," according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

In a Telegram post on Thursday, the SAPO said that one of the accomplices in the corruption case involving Polygraph Combine "Ukraina" pleaded guilty and agreed to compensate for the losses.

The SAPO notes that, under the agreement, EUR 400,000 will be transferred to the state-owned enterprise's accounts, and EUR 50,000 will be transferred to the account of the Come Back Alive charitable foundation.

"The relevant funds had been frozen in the defendant's bank accounts in France since 2024, specifically at the request of the SAPO as part of the criminal proceedings," the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said.

The SAPO said that following the decision by the High Anti-Corruption Court to approve the plea agreement and with the consent of the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office, the freeze in France was lifted, and the funds were successfully transferred to Ukraine in accordance with the judgment.

The first repatriation of assets from abroad by the SAPO and NABU took place as part of the same criminal proceedings in October 2025, when the French company "Surys" transferred EUR 3.373 million to Ukraine based on a procedural agreement with the PNF (France).