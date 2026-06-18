Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 18.06.2026

Poroshenko announces investment in joint anti-drone missile production with US, Baltic states

2 min read
Poroshenko announces investment in joint anti-drone missile production with US, Baltic states
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/reel/850693857736787

People's Deputy of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has announced a series of negotiations he conducted at the Eurosatory 2026 international exhibition dedicated to land and air-land defense and security, and announced joint investments with the US and the Baltic states in the production of anti-drone missiles.

"We are looking for solutions that can protect us from Russian attacks. Behind me is the American Vampire system with Thales missiles. They fly twice as fast as sound, and this is exactly the kind of weapon that effectively destroys Shaheds. And I want to share some good news: we held excellent negotiations with Thales and the American side, and we might invest in the joint production of anti-drone missiles together with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania," Poroshenko announced on Facebook on Thursday.

He also stated that he continues negotiations with weapons suppliers at Eurosatory 2026. "We are looking for new solutions that will help the Russian defense industrial complex, oil refineries, and fleet feel Ukrainian warmth," the politician said.

Poroshenko added that Ukrainian manufacturers are participating in the exhibition, and "we have worked with almost every one of them, procuring equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine." He noted that until recently "no one had heard" of these companies, but today they are already "world-class with advanced technologies."

"We are also looking for solutions for our own developments here. We want to improve the Ai-Petri complex, and there are already several solutions, but no spoilers) – let it be a surprise," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #european_solidarity #poroshenko #dic #investments

MORE ABOUT

09:20 17.06.2026
Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko

Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko

18:52 15.06.2026
Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine

Poroshenko on launch of Fundamentals cluster: Speed, success of negotiation process to depend on Ukraine

17:02 13.06.2026
Poroshenko hands over 122 quad bikes and batch of drones to military, welcomes defense forces transformation decision

Poroshenko hands over 122 quad bikes and batch of drones to military, welcomes defense forces transformation decision

12:39 12.06.2026
Poroshenko hands over 25 Ai-Petri systems to military, first batch partly funded by western ally

Poroshenko hands over 25 Ai-Petri systems to military, first batch partly funded by western ally

13:25 11.06.2026
Visa-free regime proved Ukraine is capable of achieving great goals – Poroshenko on prospect of EU membership

Visa-free regime proved Ukraine is capable of achieving great goals – Poroshenko on prospect of EU membership

10:32 11.06.2026
Visa-free travel has become proof of Ukraine's ability to reform and move toward the EU – Poroshenko

Visa-free travel has become proof of Ukraine's ability to reform and move toward the EU – Poroshenko

17:40 09.06.2026
Rada optimizes judge integrity declaration forms in accordance with EC recommendations

Rada optimizes judge integrity declaration forms in accordance with EC recommendations

14:12 09.06.2026
Poroshenko in Rada: every hryvnia withdrawn from AFU budget is work for enemy

Poroshenko in Rada: every hryvnia withdrawn from AFU budget is work for enemy

09:23 09.06.2026
Ukraine, Moldova paths to EU integration could diverge – Poroshenko after Kos talks

Ukraine, Moldova paths to EU integration could diverge – Poroshenko after Kos talks

18:52 08.06.2026
Insurance Organizations League: 50% bank profit tax risks Ukraine's financial ecosystem

Insurance Organizations League: 50% bank profit tax risks Ukraine's financial ecosystem

HOT NEWS

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

Zelenskyy: Trump supports increasing pressure on Russia to end war

LATEST

SBU drone unit discusses impact of strikes on Moscow oil refinery, says 'safe Moscow' is over

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, air defense, European integration with Greek PM

Ukraine, Germany to jointly produce Thermit ground-based robotic systems

Defense Minister of Ukraine: we see "window of opportunity" in coming months

Fedorov: events in Moscow today show Ukraine moves in right direction, grows stronger

SAPO: EUR 450,000 returned to Ukraine from abroad in Polygraph Combine case

Zelenskyy holds audience with Belgian King Philippe

Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

Education Ministry revokes approval for "Comprehensive Sexuality Education" manual for grades 1-11

2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official

AD
AD