Photo: https://www.facebook.com/reel/850693857736787

People's Deputy of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has announced a series of negotiations he conducted at the Eurosatory 2026 international exhibition dedicated to land and air-land defense and security, and announced joint investments with the US and the Baltic states in the production of anti-drone missiles.

"We are looking for solutions that can protect us from Russian attacks. Behind me is the American Vampire system with Thales missiles. They fly twice as fast as sound, and this is exactly the kind of weapon that effectively destroys Shaheds. And I want to share some good news: we held excellent negotiations with Thales and the American side, and we might invest in the joint production of anti-drone missiles together with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania," Poroshenko announced on Facebook on Thursday.

He also stated that he continues negotiations with weapons suppliers at Eurosatory 2026. "We are looking for new solutions that will help the Russian defense industrial complex, oil refineries, and fleet feel Ukrainian warmth," the politician said.

Poroshenko added that Ukrainian manufacturers are participating in the exhibition, and "we have worked with almost every one of them, procuring equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine." He noted that until recently "no one had heard" of these companies, but today they are already "world-class with advanced technologies."

"We are also looking for solutions for our own developments here. We want to improve the Ai-Petri complex, and there are already several solutions, but no spoilers) – let it be a surprise," Poroshenko said.