Interfax-Ukraine
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19:54 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy holds audience with Belgian King Philippe

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds audience with Belgian King Philippe
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had an audience with His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians.

"The head of state provided information regarding Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, which resulted in damage to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and spoke about diplomatic work with partners and the necessity of strengthening Europe's role in the negotiation process," the press service of the President of Ukraine reported.

The President also informed His Majesty about the situation on the frontline.

The parties separately discussed support for Ukraine's European integration and bilateral defense cooperation.

Tags: #belgium #president #king

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