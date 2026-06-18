Interfax-Ukraine
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19:43 18.06.2026

Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

1 min read
Germany to supply Ukraine with a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stocks – Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, following the Ramstein meeting, has announced the delivery of a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles to Ukraine from German stocks.

At a press conference after the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday, Pistorius stated that Germany would continue to adapt its support to Ukraine's needs. He noted that their focus remained on air defense, adding that they had delivered another IRIS-T system to Ukraine. According to him, they had also recently accelerated the delivery of IRIS-T SLS and IRIS-T SLM missiles, and furthermore, they would supply a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from their own stocks.

Pistorius also recalled that Germany would allocate $200 million for the purchase of additional PAC-3 missiles under the "Jumpstart" program, noting that this meant they would jointly finance the first batch of deliveries.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15. At that time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the next meeting would be held in June.

Tags: #germany #missiles

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