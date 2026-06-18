Education Ministry revokes approval for "Comprehensive Sexuality Education" manual for grades 1-11

The Ministry of Education and Science has revoked its official approval (gryf) for the "Comprehensive Sexuality Education" curriculum manual for grades 1-11, the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (UCCRO) reports.

"Members of the Public Council raised the issue of the content of sex education programs in general secondary education institutions. During the discussion, MES representatives reported that following a detailed review of the content of the curriculum and the manual for the 'Comprehensive Sexuality Education' discipline for grades 1-11, and a meeting with their authors – the NGO 'Divchata' , who also took part in the meeting – a decision was made to revoke the MES approval from the specified educational component, as well as to establish a working group to develop an updated program taking into account the expressed comments and suggestions," a statement by the Council reads following a meeting of the Public Council for Cooperation with Churches and Religious Organizations under the Ministry of Education.

It is noted that a number of current issues regarding interaction between the state, the educational sphere, and religious organizations were also considered, including the possibility of training specialists in higher theological education institutions in educational programs for specialties other than "Theology."

Special attention was paid to conducting the annual monitoring of the status of teaching subjects of a spiritual and moral orientation in the 2025-2026 academic year, as well as an initiative to create a working group to review and implement the Concept of Spiritual and Patriotic Education in the education system of Ukraine.

As reported, in late April, representatives of the Ukrainian Council of Churches held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, where deep concern was expressed by the denominations regarding the content of the sex education program and manuals for children from 6 years old and up, in which, according to the Council of Churches, the institution of the family is ignored, women and men are contrasted, and there is an unhealthy influence on children's psyches, among other things.