Interfax-Ukraine
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19:09 18.06.2026

2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official

1 min read
2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Two civilians have been killed and 17 others injured in Dnipropetrovsk oblast due to enemy shelling on June 18 as of 1830, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, has announced.

"Two people were killed, 17 were injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the oblast over 20 times with artillery, drones, and missiles," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the regional administration, one person was killed in Dnipro, and 12 people were injured, nine of whom are currently in the hospital in moderate condition. In the Nikopol area, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities suffered. Vehicles and an outpatient clinic were damaged. One person was killed there, and five were injured. A 56-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man have been hospitalized, with doctors assessing their condition as moderate.

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, a gas station and a cafe were damaged.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk #shelling

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