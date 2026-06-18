Interfax-Ukraine
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18:40 18.06.2026

Kyiv increases aid to military by another UAH 2 bln – mayor

1 min read
Kyiv increases aid to military by another UAH 2 bln – mayor

Kyiv is allocating an additional UAH 2 billion for the "Defender of Kyiv" program, which finances, among other things, the procurement of drones and other equipment for the Defense Forces, assistance to servicemen, and more, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced.

At the beginning of the Kyiv City Council’s plenary session on Thursday, Klitschko stated that the city council was scheduled to consider the issue of supporting the defenders that day, specifically regarding increasing the funding under the "Defender of Kyiv" program to assist the military by another UAH 2 billion.

As previously reported, in January this year, the Kyiv City Council increased funding for the Defense and Security Forces by UAH 3 billion, which is used to purchase UAVs, EW systems, and other equipment for military units. In 2025, the capital allocated over UAH 12 billion to assist the military.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv_city_council #defenders

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