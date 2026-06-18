Ambassador-at-large: about 3,000 Belarusians fight against Ukraine, number rising

Currently, about 3,000 Belarusians are fighting on Russia’s side, and their number is constantly increasing, which is a very negative trend that must be stopped, Ukraine’s Ambassador-at-Large for Democratic Transformations, Interaction with Democratic Forces, and National Movements of Unfriendly Countries Yaroslav Chornohor announced on Thursday.

During a press conference on "The Militarization of Belarus: Challenges to Regional Security and Potential Threats to Ukraine," he emphasized that "to counteract this trend, it is necessary to actively work with Belarusian independent media."

According to Chornohor, while two years ago there were isolated calls in Belarusian online communities to join the ranks of the Russian armed forces, over the past two months more than 60 public channels have been looking for those wishing to side with the aggressor.

"Therefore, I believe that the ‘I Want to Live’ project needs to be expanded to Belarusians as well. After all, they do not always consciously join the Russian army, and then they face reality, and some end up in our captivity," noted the ambassador-at-large for democratic transformations, interaction with democratic forces, and national movements of unfriendly countries.

In addition, according to military analyst Colonel Ruslan Myroshnychenko (callsign "Santa"), who headed the 2nd International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine in 2022-2024, conditions need to be created to increase the percentage of Belarusian volunteers ready to fight for Ukraine.

"Representatives of the Lukashenko regime mention a figure of 15,000 Belarusians fighting on Ukraine’s side. According to our information, about 90 citizens of Belarus who fought on Ukraine’s side have been killed, and even more have been wounded. All these people need our care and support," Myroshnychenko emphasized.

Therefore, he proposed creating conditions to increase the percentage of Belarusian volunteers ready to fight for Ukraine. "This concerns the issue of creating decent legal and social conditions for foreign volunteers in Ukraine, which is a matter of national security."

In his opinion, for this purpose, it is necessary to pass draft law No. 15015, which provides for equalizing the rights of foreign veterans, regardless of whether they hold a permanent residence permit, with programs for citizens of Ukraine regarding the provision of medical care.

As reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha appointed Yaroslav Chornohor, director of the Russian and Belarusian Studies Program at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism," to the position created for interaction with the Belarusian opposition.