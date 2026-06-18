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18:05 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

3 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had signed an agreement to join forces in developing anti-ballistic systems.

"Ukraine and Germany are taking a very important step together, in my opinion. We have certain technologies, and Germany has certain technologies. And today, our defense ministers have already signed an agreement to combine these capabilities. In Ukraine, we have a company capable of producing ballistic missiles; Fire Point is working toward this. And you have capable companies as well. We discussed this," Zelenskyy said at the opening of the Ramstein-format Contact Group meeting on Thursday.

He said the Russian side is relying in the war "on one last thing-constant missile strikes." "He [Putin] has ballistic missiles, so we need anti-ballistic capabilities… We use these to defend against cruise missiles, but Russian ballistic missiles remain a problem, and we need a solution to this problem," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy called on all partner countries to contribute to these joint efforts as actively as possible. "Our anti-ballistic coalition-all the countries that are part of it-must demonstrate full capability and deliver tangible results. And it would be best if this happened this year. By this winter, we should already be seeing concrete results from our joint work on anti-ballistic defense. This is something that is needed not only by Ukraine, but by everyone. And this is a long-term effort. Please support this effort at every level and in every way possible," he said.

The president said "it is not only Ukraine that needs Europe’s support, but all the countries represented here and in our other coalitions-you also need Ukraine."

"Everyone is interested in Ukraine’s experience. Right now, at the military level, we are working closely together, but all too often-particularly within NATO structures-our representatives feel that there is a limit to what is possible in our cooperation. This restricts both us and you. Let’s integrate more deeply at every level of our defense cooperation-within our structures and within the alliance-so that both we and you have greater opportunities to protect lives," Zelenskyy said.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany are co-chairing the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15. At that time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov announced that the next meeting would take place in June.

Tags: #germany #ukraine #ramstein #anti_ballistic

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