US deputy defense secretary: NATO allies need to boost Ukraine support via PURL

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, speaking at the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format), emphasized the importance of NATO allies continuing and increasing their support for Ukraine through the PURL initiative for purchasing American weapons.

Speaking in an online format at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday, he said that while Ukraine’s defense was truly holding, constant and sustainable support from allies was essential for maintaining it. He emphasized that it was important for NATO and its allies to continue and even increase their support for Ukraine’s defense through the PURL initiative.

Colby emphasized that this would help ensure the further flow of key materiel from the US to Ukraine’s front lines, which "will allow Ukrainian forces to disrupt further Russian advances."

PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is an initiative launched by the US and NATO aimed at providing Ukraine with critically important weaponry by having Alliance members and partners finance the supply of American-made weapons and equipment.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany are co-chairing the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15. At that time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the next meeting would be held in June.