Interfax-Ukraine
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17:19 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy: 27 countries, including 15 NATO members, join Drone Deal

1 min read
Zelenskyy: 27 countries, including 15 NATO members, join Drone Deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has concluded the "drone deal" agreement with 27 countries, 15 of which are NATO members.

At the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, Zelenskyy noted that 15 NATO countries and 12 non-NATO countries have already been involved within the framework of the drone deal format. He added that these represent various regions of the world, and therefore Ukraine needs to be active everywhere.

According to him, every joint project with partners to support Ukrainian production of drones and other weapons, as well as every sanction action against the Russian Federation for this war, must intensify.

The president also emphasized the readiness of the Ukrainian side to share its experience more actively. He urged the participants to use the meeting to discuss at the team level what is needed to accelerate this work.

The Drone Deal is a partnership format between Ukraine and other states, which involves exchanging combat-proven experience, technologies, and drones for funding, scarce raw materials, or assistance in the energy and air defense sectors.

Tags: #drone_deal

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