Interfax-Ukraine
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17:11 18.06.2026

Pistorius: Ukraine, Germany sign agreement to jointly develop anti-ballistic air defense

1 min read
Pistorius: Ukraine, Germany sign agreement to jointly develop anti-ballistic air defense

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov have signed an agreement that will pave the way for the joint development of a new air defense system.

Speaking at the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format), Pistorius stated that he and Fedorov had signed an agreement that day to open the way for the joint development of a new air defense system to counter ballistic missiles, provided that the industry can reach an agreement. According to him, several German enterprises are already interested in the project, which could make an important contribution to the security of Europe and Ukraine.

As on previous occasions, the United Kingdom and Germany are co-chairing the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15. At that time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the next meeting would be held in June.

Tags: #ramstein #anti_ballistic #pistorius

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