Interfax-Ukraine
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17:03 18.06.2026

UK to provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones, over 350 missiles and radars by end of year under 752 mln pound sterling financing package

1 min read
UK to provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones, over 350 missiles and radars by end of year under 752 mln pound sterling financing package

Newly appointed UK Defense Minister Dan Jarvis announced a new assistance package for Ukraine, including drones, missiles, and radars by the end of this year, during the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format).

"I have agreed with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov that the UK will provide 150,000 Ukrainian-made drones, as well as over 350 air defense missiles and radars, to be delivered by the end of the year as part of a 752 million pound sterling package funded through the sale of confiscated Russian assets via ERA," he said at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday.

As in previous times, the UK and Germany are co-chairing the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The 34th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) took place in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15. At that time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the next meeting would take place in June.

Tags: #packages #uk #jarvis

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