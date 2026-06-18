Putin must eventually decide on peace talks with Ukraine - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will ultimately have to choose whether or not to engage in peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, Rutte remarked that US negotiators Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Marco Rubio are working intensively to launch the peace process. He credited US President Donald Trump with breaking the negotiating deadlock last February by initiating direct dialogue with Putin, calling his involvement crucial as he was the only one capable of making it happen. According to Rutte, the pivotal question remains whether Putin actually intends to participate in the talks.

The NATO chief underscored that allies and partners must focus on keeping Ukraine in the strongest position possible. He pointed out that Moscow is currently directing 48% of its total public funds and approximately 75% of its tax revenues toward defense, warning that the West cannot afford to be naive about Russia.

Rutte concluded by noting that Russia’s economy is no larger than the combined economies of Belgium and the Netherlands. He emphasized that Russia recognizes NATO’s superior strength and understands it cannot defeat the alliance, adding that allies will ensure Moscow remains aware that any attempt to do so would be its gravest error.