Over 500 Belarusian enterprises execute defense orders or help bypass sanctions for Russian production – BelPol

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More than 500 enterprises are currently operating on the territory of Belarus, producing a large list of military products for Russia and militarizing at its expense, Volodymyr Zhyhar, a representative of the BelPol organization, has said.

"Some enterprises are simply being built from scratch in an empty field, but everything produced ultimately goes to Russia and goes to war," he emphasized during a round table on "Militarization of Belarus: Challenges to Regional Security and Potential Threats to Ukraine" in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Zhyhar, military infrastructure is being created on the territory of Belarus that is not needed for the state unless it is preparing for war in the short term.

He noted that holding such meetings is very important "so that Ukraine understands what is happening inside Belarus, and we can jointly find mechanisms for counteraction."