Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 18.06.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society delivers over 2,000 gas masks to Rivne care facilities

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society delivers over 2,000 gas masks to Rivne care facilities
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has delivered more than 2,000 gas masks to social welfare institutions in Rivne region.

"An official handover of 460 gas masks to social protection institutions in Rivne region took place in Rivne. In total, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has provided Rivne region with 2,230 pieces of personal respiratory protective equipment," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The transfer of the gas masks was carried out as part of a humanitarian initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society supported by the German Red Cross. Staff training is an important component of the project. Specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) provide expert and methodological support for the initiative and conduct practical training sessions on the proper use and storage of gas masks.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the preparedness of social institutions to respond to potential radiation, chemical, and other man-made hazards, as well as promoting a culture of safety and emergency preparedness within local communities.

Tags: #social #urcs #care

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