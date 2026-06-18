Ukraine recovers bodies of 522 fallen soldiers

Following repatriation measures, the bodies of 522 deceased individuals have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said.

"According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to citizens of Ukraine, including military personnel," the statement says.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and carry out the identification of the repatriated bodies.

It is noted that the return of the bodies was achieved through the joint work of employees from the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

"Special thanks go to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who carry out the transportation of the repatriated individuals to designated state specialized institutions, and organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination within the Ministry of Health system," the Coordinating Headquarters said.