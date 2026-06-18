Zelenskyy announces talks with Germany on developing antiballistic defense system in Europe

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Talks between the Ukrainian and German sides on mutual needs within the framework of building a future antiballistic defense system will take place on Thursday in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Belgium, said.

"The second issue is our European antiballistic system. You know, Ukraine initiated this direction, we initiated it. For this we need coalition work with partners, with their companies, with their leaders. And today we should have a very important event, when German representatives will be able to share with Ukrainians what we need, and we will share what they need in order to take the first step toward a future antiballistic system," Zelenskyy told journalists on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to Germany and the defense ministers of other partner countries for what they had prepared for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which is also taking place on Thursday. "Above all, these are the issues of PURL, air defense, Patriots, antiballistic missiles. Nine, ten, eleven — roughly that many countries are currently supporting new PURL packages. God willing, we will succeed in everything and receive such serious support from such a serious number of countries," Zelenskyy said.