Sweden allocates $108 mln to PURL initiative for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine

Sweden is allocating $108 million to support the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

As reported on the Swedish government website, these funds are part of a previously announced aid package for Ukraine.

"Through PURL, Ukraine can quickly access the highest priority US defense equipment, including advanced air defense assets and ammunition. This is crucial for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against further attacks by Russia. Sweden’s support is long-term, comprehensive, and based on Ukraine’s needs," Defense Minister Pål Jonson noted.

Since the full-scale invasion by Russia, Sweden has provided Ukraine with military assistance amounting to SEK 128 billion. Part of these funds has been directed to support funds and initiatives of other countries.

PURL is an American initiative administered by NATO. Under this initiative, the United States provides highest-priority American defense equipment in the form of assistance packages funded by allied and partner nations. These packages include, in particular, modern air defense systems and ammunition, which are crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against ongoing attacks.

This is the fourth time Sweden has provided assistance within the PURL framework. Taking into account the new contribution, Sweden’s total support for PURL amounts to $543 million.