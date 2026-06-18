Switzerland, UNDP announce new $12.5 mln partnership for community recovery in Ukraine

The government of Switzerland and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have announced the launch of a new partnership worth $12.5 million aimed at supporting Ukraine’s recovery and strengthening the resilience of partner communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

As reported by the UNDP press service, the official announcement of the launch of cooperation took place during a joint working visit of the Swiss government and the UNDP to Kherson region, where the delegation met with local authorities, service providers, and residents to see the recovery process firsthand and discuss future priorities. The initiative will be implemented in 2026-2028 and will help strengthen local governance and public financial management, as well as provide basic services, expand access to social and healthcare services, and support social cohesion and the reintegration of veterans.

As emphasized by the Programme, within the framework of the UNDP’s regional recovery approach, it works together with communities to implement solutions that meet the reconstruction and development needs of the country.

The partnership between Switzerland and the UNDP will further strengthen this approach by supporting local institutions, improving the service delivery system, and promoting inclusive development that takes into account the needs of veterans, internally displaced persons, women, youth, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable population groups affected by the war.

Director of the Cooperation Programme of the Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine Jean-Luc Bernasconi emphasized the importance of recovery at the local level.

"Switzerland remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s development by investing in people and institutions at the community level. Through this partnership with UNDP, we aim to help local authorities provide high-quality, inclusive services and create conditions for sustainable recovery and social cohesion," he said.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers emphasized that thanks to the regional recovery approach, UNDP works hand in hand with communities on practical and sustainable solutions. "With the support of Switzerland, we are not only responding to immediate needs, but also strengthening systems and scaling solutions capable of adapting and ensuring sustainable progress across Ukraine," he said.