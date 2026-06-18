Cabinet to ask NSDC to review preparation by Kyiv for winter – Svyrydenko

The government does not see sufficient progress in Kyiv’s preparations for the upcoming heating season and will initiate submitting this issue to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for consideration, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Kyiv must be fully prepared for the next winter. This is the direct responsibility of the city authorities. The state, for its part, provides and will continue to provide all necessary support to the capital. Almost UAH 4 billion has already been allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget, co-financing of 50% of the necessary measures has been secured, and part of the work is being implemented by the Restoration Agency. Support programs have also been introduced, in particular regarding the installation of individual and backup power sources in apartment buildings," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

At the same time, the Prime Minister noted that the government does not currently see sufficient progress in preparing the city for the next heating season; in particular, there are delays in the implementation of a number of important measures that must be promptly addressed.

"Today, there is no higher priority for the city authorities than preparing the capital for winter. Kyiv has the largest budget among all cities in Ukraine, as well as all the necessary capabilities, including full state support, in order to ensure proper readiness for the heating season," Svyrydenko said.

In this regard, following a meeting with the mayor, a specific list of measures and deadlines for their implementation were determined.

"The task is clear: Kyiv must be prepared in advance and properly for any challenges of the upcoming autumn-winter period. Given the critical importance of proper preparation of the capital for winter, the government will shortly initiate submitting this issue to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration in order to make the necessary decisions," she said.