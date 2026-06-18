Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 18.06.2026

Cabinet to ask NSDC to review preparation by Kyiv for winter – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Cabinet to ask NSDC to review preparation by Kyiv for winter – Svyrydenko

The government does not see sufficient progress in Kyiv’s preparations for the upcoming heating season and will initiate submitting this issue to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for consideration, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Kyiv must be fully prepared for the next winter. This is the direct responsibility of the city authorities. The state, for its part, provides and will continue to provide all necessary support to the capital. Almost UAH 4 billion has already been allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget, co-financing of 50% of the necessary measures has been secured, and part of the work is being implemented by the Restoration Agency. Support programs have also been introduced, in particular regarding the installation of individual and backup power sources in apartment buildings," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

At the same time, the Prime Minister noted that the government does not currently see sufficient progress in preparing the city for the next heating season; in particular, there are delays in the implementation of a number of important measures that must be promptly addressed.

"Today, there is no higher priority for the city authorities than preparing the capital for winter. Kyiv has the largest budget among all cities in Ukraine, as well as all the necessary capabilities, including full state support, in order to ensure proper readiness for the heating season," Svyrydenko said.

In this regard, following a meeting with the mayor, a specific list of measures and deadlines for their implementation were determined.

"The task is clear: Kyiv must be prepared in advance and properly for any challenges of the upcoming autumn-winter period. Given the critical importance of proper preparation of the capital for winter, the government will shortly initiate submitting this issue to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration in order to make the necessary decisions," she said.

Tags: #kyiv #nsdc #winter

MORE ABOUT

18:01 17.06.2026
Ukraine's first municipal facility to support IDPs opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Ukraine's first municipal facility to support IDPs opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

19:45 16.06.2026
Lavra emergency restoration involves 100 rescuers, 30 units of special equipment

Lavra emergency restoration involves 100 rescuers, 30 units of special equipment

16:28 16.06.2026
Distributed cogeneration facilities with capacity of about 60 MW already built in Kyiv, over 100 MW more in progress – Klitschko

Distributed cogeneration facilities with capacity of about 60 MW already built in Kyiv, over 100 MW more in progress – Klitschko

18:59 15.06.2026
DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

DTEK restores power to all 140,000 Kyiv residents left without electricity after Russian attack

17:28 15.06.2026
Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

15:20 15.06.2026
Russia shelling damages building of central apparatus of State Ecoinspection in Kyiv - Sobolev

Russia shelling damages building of central apparatus of State Ecoinspection in Kyiv - Sobolev

14:59 15.06.2026
Spotter of attacks on Kyiv who installed video traps on Kyiv Sea detained

Spotter of attacks on Kyiv who installed video traps on Kyiv Sea detained

14:45 15.06.2026
Rozetka outlet in Kyiv destroyed during night attack

Rozetka outlet in Kyiv destroyed during night attack

14:16 15.06.2026
Nine educational institutions in Kyiv damaged during night attack – official

Nine educational institutions in Kyiv damaged during night attack – official

13:46 15.06.2026
URCS works at all locations of elimination of consequences of Russia combined attack on Kyiv

URCS works at all locations of elimination of consequences of Russia combined attack on Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

LATEST

Delays in border crossings possible on Hungarian border – Border Guard Service

Navy conducts drills to repel possible enemy maritime drone strikes near Odesa

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Russia advances near Huliaipole by 2.45 sq km – DeepState

Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Ukraine downs 216 of 239 UAVs, 2 ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations recorded

Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

AD
AD