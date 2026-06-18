Delays in border crossings possible on Hungarian border – Border Guard Service

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zahidnuy.kordon

Infrastructure modernization works are underway at the Vylok-Tiszabecs international checkpoint for automobile communication on the border with Hungary, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"The Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Zakarpattia region is replacing modular structures used by regulatory authorities. In connection with the works, which will continue until June 19, 2026, a temporary slowdown in border crossing operations is possible," a statement on the Telegram channel says.

Citizens are requested to take this information into account when planning trips abroad and, if possible, choose alternative routes in advance.