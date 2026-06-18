Navy conducts drills to repel possible enemy maritime drone strikes near Odesa

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said they conducted planned measures on Wednesday evening to prepare for repelling possible enemy maritime drone strikes in the area of the city of Odesa.

"These actions were aimed at increasing the readiness of forces and assets to respond to potential threats. At the same time, the threat from the enemy remains. The Navy continues to work to ensure security and readiness to respond to any challenges," the statement said.

The Navy also noted that on Wednesday a number of media outlets spread false information about an alleged "bombardment of Odesa by maritime drones." "We report: this information does not correspond to reality," the statement stressed.