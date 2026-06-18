Russia advances near Huliaipole by 2.45 sq km – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupying forces advanced on Wednesday, capturing approximately 3 sq km of Ukrainian territory south of Huliaipole (Zaporizhia region), according to maps published by the OSINT project DeepState.

DeepState also reported that on June 17, the area of contested territory (the “gray zone”) in the sector increased by 2.45 sq km. At the same time, the contested area west and northwest of Huliaipole expanded by another 4.68 sq km, though without any increase in occupied territory.

The advance was recorded outside populated areas. No villages were reported captured.

Prior to this, DeepState last recorded Russian advances in the area on June 8.

No changes were reported on other sections of the front on Wednesday.

In its report for June 17, the American organization Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian forces recently conducted an infiltration mission northwest of Huliaipole, while Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the infiltrating Russian personnel northwest of the village of Pryluky. At the same time, ISW reported that “Russian forces continued limited ground operations in western Zaporizhia region on June 16 and 17 but did not advance, as Ukrainian forces counterattacked.”

“Ukrainian forces continued their medium-range strike campaign against Russian military facilities and energy infrastructure in occupied Zaporizhia region,” the report said.

As reported, during the previous week the area under occupation increased by an average of 2.1 sq km per day, while the area of contested territory decreased by an average of 1.4 sq km per day.