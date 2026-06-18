Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:45 18.06.2026

Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps

2 min read
Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Armed Forces of Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the approval of a plan of measures for the restoration, maintenance and further development of the sergeant corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, implementation of which will continue until the end of 2027.

"This is not only about expanding the instructor corps at training centers and introducing drill sergeant positions in basic combined arms training battalions. The plan also provides for increasing the number of sergeant positions in staffs and military command bodies at all levels. This will allow for more effective use of sergeants’ combat experience and broader involvement in the training and decision-making process," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He said further development of the sergeant corps will be based on modern principles of military management, in particular the Mission Command philosophy, which provides for decentralization of decision-making, development of disciplined initiative and delegation of authority in line with the level of responsibility.

"The main focus is on combat units. The experience of the war has convincingly shown that the modern battlefield demands greater independence, responsibility and leadership from junior commanders. They must have the necessary authority to effectively manage their subordinates, and the platoon sergeant major must be ready to replace the commander if needed without loss of control or combat capability," the commander-in-chief said.

Syrsky identified further development of the professional training system as the most important task. "We must more broadly introduce the practical component, modern technologies and combat experience gained in repelling Russian aggression," he said.

The commander-in-chief also noted that imbalances currently exist in the pay and incentive system for certain categories of sergeant personnel that need to be addressed. "Most sergeant majors of corps, branches and arms of service have risen from soldier to the highest sergeant positions. They have combat experience, wounds and a high level of professional competence. Their service, contribution to personnel training and maintenance of combat capability must receive proper recognition. The pay of instructor personnel and staff sergeants is an equally important matter," Syrsky stressed.

Tags: #sergeant #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

12:52 17.06.2026
Syrsky and Romanian armed forces chief of defense staff discuss monitoring and coordination

Syrsky and Romanian armed forces chief of defense staff discuss monitoring and coordination

13:10 16.06.2026
Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of Estonian Defense Forces together with Syrsky visits units fighting in southeast of Ukraine

13:44 11.06.2026
Ukraine holds advantage over Russia in FPV drones, continues to increase it - Syrsky

Ukraine holds advantage over Russia in FPV drones, continues to increase it - Syrsky

09:57 09.06.2026
Russia tries to improve its tactical position but suffers significant losses - Syrsky

Russia tries to improve its tactical position but suffers significant losses - Syrsky

14:31 06.06.2026
Syrsky: Russians have concentrated 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivsk area alone

Syrsky: Russians have concentrated 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivsk area alone

13:45 04.06.2026
Interceptor drones already destroying majority of Russian air attack weapons – Syrsky

Interceptor drones already destroying majority of Russian air attack weapons – Syrsky

12:36 03.06.2026
Syrsky emphasizes importance of increasing efficiency of every air defense element, rational use of available resources

Syrsky emphasizes importance of increasing efficiency of every air defense element, rational use of available resources

17:02 30.05.2026
Syrsky familiarizes himself with situation in Black Sea operational zone

Syrsky familiarizes himself with situation in Black Sea operational zone

15:49 29.05.2026
We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

12:42 20.05.2026
Current security situation demands maximum unity and speed of action in countering Russian aggression - Syrsky

Current security situation demands maximum unity and speed of action in countering Russian aggression - Syrsky

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

LATEST

Navy conducts drills to repel possible enemy maritime drone strikes near Odesa

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Russia advances near Huliaipole by 2.45 sq km – DeepState

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Ukraine downs 216 of 239 UAVs, 2 ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations recorded

Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

Government carries out personnel changes in ministry, agency leadership

KSE president's report: Tone of Trukha posts about defense minister changes since mid-April 2026

AD
AD