Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps

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Armed Forces of Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the approval of a plan of measures for the restoration, maintenance and further development of the sergeant corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, implementation of which will continue until the end of 2027.

"This is not only about expanding the instructor corps at training centers and introducing drill sergeant positions in basic combined arms training battalions. The plan also provides for increasing the number of sergeant positions in staffs and military command bodies at all levels. This will allow for more effective use of sergeants’ combat experience and broader involvement in the training and decision-making process," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He said further development of the sergeant corps will be based on modern principles of military management, in particular the Mission Command philosophy, which provides for decentralization of decision-making, development of disciplined initiative and delegation of authority in line with the level of responsibility.

"The main focus is on combat units. The experience of the war has convincingly shown that the modern battlefield demands greater independence, responsibility and leadership from junior commanders. They must have the necessary authority to effectively manage their subordinates, and the platoon sergeant major must be ready to replace the commander if needed without loss of control or combat capability," the commander-in-chief said.

Syrsky identified further development of the professional training system as the most important task. "We must more broadly introduce the practical component, modern technologies and combat experience gained in repelling Russian aggression," he said.

The commander-in-chief also noted that imbalances currently exist in the pay and incentive system for certain categories of sergeant personnel that need to be addressed. "Most sergeant majors of corps, branches and arms of service have risen from soldier to the highest sergeant positions. They have combat experience, wounds and a high level of professional competence. Their service, contribution to personnel training and maintenance of combat capability must receive proper recognition. The pay of instructor personnel and staff sergeants is an equally important matter," Syrsky stressed.