Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

1 min read
Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as "Ramstein."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this to journalists on Thursday ahead of the start of meetings of NATO member defense ministers and the Contact Group, which are taking place on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"We will have a meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where I can announce that President Zelenskyy will also participate today in the afternoon. This is important," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

09:05 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

11:53 17.06.2026
Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

09:16 17.06.2026
Zelenskyy: after opening of first cluster, important to maintain momentum of EU accession negotiations

Zelenskyy: after opening of first cluster, important to maintain momentum of EU accession negotiations

20:15 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

18:32 16.06.2026
Trump responds positively to idea of establishing production of US anti-ballistic missiles under license – Zelenskyy

Trump responds positively to idea of establishing production of US anti-ballistic missiles under license – Zelenskyy

18:31 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy: dialogue with Abramovich concrete, specific, he understands our position

Zelenskyy: dialogue with Abramovich concrete, specific, he understands our position

17:37 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy, Georgieva discuss further IMF support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Georgieva discuss further IMF support for Ukraine

17:28 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra damaged by Russians during meeting – media

Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra damaged by Russians during meeting – media

17:21 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Putin fails to seize opportunity to meet on G7 sidelines

Zelenskyy: Putin fails to seize opportunity to meet on G7 sidelines

15:10 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy and Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and implementation of new agreements

Zelenskyy and Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and implementation of new agreements

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

Defense Ministry to conduct official audits in all TRCs, redistribute their functions

LATEST

Navy conducts drills to repel possible enemy maritime drone strikes near Odesa

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Russia advances near Huliaipole by 2.45 sq km – DeepState

Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps

Ukraine downs 216 of 239 UAVs, 2 ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations recorded

Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

Government carries out personnel changes in ministry, agency leadership

KSE president's report: Tone of Trukha posts about defense minister changes since mid-April 2026

Odesa, RES Program sign memo to advance energy decentralization

AD
AD