Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known as "Ramstein."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this to journalists on Thursday ahead of the start of meetings of NATO member defense ministers and the Contact Group, which are taking place on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"We will have a meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where I can announce that President Zelenskyy will also participate today in the afternoon. This is important," he said.