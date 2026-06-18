Ukraine downs 216 of 239 UAVs, 2 ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations recorded

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 216 of 239 UAVs overnight Thursday, though two ballistic missiles and 26 strike drones hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 216 targets — 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight on June 18 (from 18:00 on June 17), the enemy attacked with 7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh, Bryansk and Kursk regions, and 239 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber and Italmas types, as well as Parodia decoy drones, launched from the directions of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Two ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations were recorded, along with debris falling on 7 locations. Information on one more ballistic missile is still being verified.